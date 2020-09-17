Advertisement

College basketball season set for November 25 start date

Pushed back two weeks from original start date
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The NCAA Division I council voted on a November 25 start date for the 2020-21 basketball season on Wednesday, pushing the original start date of November 10 back by two weeks.

One of the reasons the council chose this date was because most students will have finished their fall semester and campuses will not be crowded.

Teams are not permitted to play closed scrimmage or exhibition games.

On the men’s side, a maximum of 25 regular season contests can be played, in addition to one multi-team in-season tournament. For the women’s, the maximum number is 23 with a tournament of up to four games or 25 without one.

The minimum amount of games that must be played to qualify for NCAA tournament consideration is 13.

Teams can begin preseason practice on October 13 and hold a maximum of 30 practices in the 42 day span.

As of now, West Virginia men’s basketball is set to open its season on Thanksgiving eve in the Battle 4 Atlantic is Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

