Health officials report 220 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 220 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 13,430.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 294.

The patients were a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, and an 80-year old male from Roane County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect each other by wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying socially distant,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,235 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 156 patients are currently hospitalized. 61 patients are in ICU, and 30 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (922), Boone (190), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (690), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (501), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (118), Hampshire (99), Hancock (139), Hardy (76), Harrison (326), Jackson (239), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,154), Lewis (38), Lincoln (148), Logan (558), Marion (250), Marshall (148), Mason (130), McDowell (80), Mercer (392), Mineral (157), Mingo (332), Monongalia (1,791), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (77), Ohio (343), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (59), Preston (145), Putnam (460), Raleigh (449), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (32), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (328), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (9), Wood (345), Wyoming (88).

