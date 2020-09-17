Irene M. Fulaytar, 94, formerly of Pleasant Valley and Barrackville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Fazio’s Elder Care. She was born on March 13, 1926, in Walthamstow, England, a daughter of the late Ernest A. and Rosa E. (Brigham) Griffiths. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Bethesda Baptist Church in Barrackville. She enjoyed her time at the Marion County Sr. Citizen’s Center and the West Virginia Travelers Club. She became a United States citizen in Elkins on June 18, 1993. She loved square dancing and was a wonderful seamstress. She will be missed by many. She is survived by daughters, Sandra Pearson and Deborah (Stephen) Higgins; sons, Mark “Buddy” (Suzanne) Fulaytar and Steven Douglas (Paula) Fulaytar; grandchildren: Dr. Ronald Pearson Jr., Laura Porter, Mary Pearson, Joshua Fulaytar, Stephen Ross (Kim) Higgins, Tricia (Jeremiah) Sigley, Emily (Tom) Thompson, Ashley (Rocky II) Ice, Whitney (Paul) Porter, and Steven Fulaytar; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Reed; several cousins of England and Australia; and niece, Avril Nastri. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Steve Fulaytar Jr. She was also preceded in death by brother, Ernest Griffiths; son-in-law, Ron Pearson Sr.; and an infant son. Irene’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Fazio’s Elder Care for their love and kindness with the care of Irene these last two years. A private graveside service will be held at Linn Cemetery in Benton’s Ferry with Rev. Dr. David B. Cyphers officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

