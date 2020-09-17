Man allegedly steals two cars, fires off gun and leads police on chase

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - On Sept. 16, Dustin Parker allegedly stole two vehicles, fired off a gun, and led police on a chase.

Parker allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint, stealing the victim’s cash as well as his 2002 Saturn. Parker then allegedly shot a handgun from inside the car several times while fleeing from police. Officials say Parker then ditched the Saturn and stole a Ford F-450, leading police on another chase.

Police say Parker was recklessly driving through several school zones where school buses were present and refusing to stop for police.

Parker is being charged with second degree grand larceny and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

