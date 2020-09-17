Man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Booth was sentenced to life in prison with mercy today after pleading guilty to first degree murder.

Booth shot and killed victim Joseph Frye on Sept 5, 2019. A witness said that Booth has made threats to kill Frye in the past.

Booth will serve a life sentence, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years when he will be 81-years-old.

Booth is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.