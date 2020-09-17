Advertisement

Mountaineers host Kansas State in first home match of 2020

Downed Iowa State 2-0 in Big 12 opener
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a convincing 2-0 victory in its season-opener in Ames, West Virginia women’s soccer will face its second conference test of the season on Friday night as it hosts Kansas State at 7 p.m.

“What was good to see was the mental errors. There were not a lot of them on our end,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “The building blocks and pillars going into the K-State game just need to be tightened up a little bit. We have a good foundation and now we just need to build off of it.”

There will be no fans permitted at Dick Dlesk Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions. Only family members of players and coaches and essential game personnel will be permitted to attend.

