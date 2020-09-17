Advertisement

New Mon Health Medical Center to open in Fairmont, W.Va.

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a ceremony this morning celebrating a new Mon Health Medical Center that will be opening in Fairmont.

The building used to be a Huntington Bank, but will soon be a new medical center. The building is located at the Technology Park, directly in front of the NASA facility.

A ribbon was cut by a group of Mon Health workers who are from the area and say the location will save them from traveling to care for their patients.

President and CEO of Mon Health systems David Goldberg says the placement for the new center couldn’t be better.

“...and here we are, we were able to say this makes great sense, accessible off the interstate, very visible. Easy for people from White Hall, Pleasant Valley, Fairmont to get here. Mannington as you go the backroads off the park and here we are, hopefully making it easier for our patients,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg says he’ll be breaking ground in the coming days and will be finished by the end of 2021.

