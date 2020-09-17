Advertisement

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Nora Lee Hughes, 80, of Elkins, WV, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Davis Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Hughes was born on March 27, 1940, a daughter of the late William L. Hughes and Bessie Johnson Spicer. Nora is survived by her daughter, Lenora Smith of Clarksburg, WV; seven grandchildren, Ashley Gerlach, Brittany Miller, Katelynn Young, James Young II, Kassandra Reese, Kayla Reese and Kyle Reese; four great-grandchildren, Ashton Sendling, Mason Reese, Riley Reese and Benny Goldsmith; sister, Polly Hyre; ex-husband and father to her children, Kenneth E. Reese Sr.; ex-daughter-in-law and mother to Kyle Reese, Debbie Reese; as well as several nieces and nephews.   She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Reese Jr.; and siblings, Ruth Varsack, Herbert, Andy, Edgar and Earl Hughes, Cecil Lester, Alice Goins, Lora Ella Dodie Bragg, Margaret Climson, Frances Martin and Douglas Hughes as well as several nieces and nephews. Nora was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School. She spent the majority of her time as a homemaker and worked several years as a nurse’s aide. She was constantly cleaning, cooking, and baking. She also enjoyed painting. Nora loved roses, country music and taking care of people. She was Methodist by faith and was a past member of Good Hope Methodist Church.  She was also a member of Golden Rule Rebecca Lodge #89 in Clarksburg and resided happily at the Odd Fellows Home in Elkins from 2004 up until recently.  She will be remembered as a wonderful sister and excellent mother and will be sadly missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.  A Graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens following the visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

