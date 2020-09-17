Officials: Grafton H.S. student tests positive for COVID-19

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday evening in Taylor County. One of patients is a student at Grafton High School, the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department reports.

The other patients are in their 50′s and 80′s, and are all currently in isolation at their homes, officials say.

Officials also say, with working in direct cooperation with Taylor County Schools, they have confirmed the case is not believed to have been a result of transmission within the school.

All affected personnel are being advised to quarantine per the West Virginia Department of Education and CDC guidelines.

