Richard Wayne Dunham, 67, of Weston entered the Sweet Hereafter on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his son’s home and surrounded by loving family. He was born in Weston on September 1, 1953, a son of the late Wayne F. and Lucy Lawson Dunham. Richard’s sense of humor will be remembered by one son, Chad Eric Dunham of Weston; one grandson, Derek Wayne Dunham of Weston; one sister, Diana K. Neely and husband, Matt, of Jane Lew; and his best K-9 friend, Miss Ellie. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1971, Richard began working as a machinist for National Machine Company in Nutter Fort. When they closed he worked for KSD Diesel where he was employed for over 20 years before retirement. Richard was a bit of a car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time working on his ’78 Ford Mustang. Family was Richard’s number one priority. He treasured every moment spent with his son, Chad, and grandson, Derek. Richard even became best friends with Chad’s dog, Miss Ellie, and it was a rare occasion to see one without the other. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Following services, Richard’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Wayne Dunham. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

