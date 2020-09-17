Advertisement

Survey: 63% of millennials, Gen Z unaware of key Holocaust facts

on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011.
(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - The first-ever 50 state survey on Holocaust knowledge among Americans within the millennial and Generation Z age groups revealed more than half of those who took part were unaware of key facts of the event.

The U.S. Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, showed 63% of respondents were not aware that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, and 36% thought that “two million or fewer” were killed.

The survey also showed that 48% of respondents could not name any of the 40,000 concentration camps or ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust and 20% of Millennials and Gen Z in New York felt that Jews caused the Holocaust.

"It was less than a century ago that 6 million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust, but a new survey of...

Posted by Claims Conference (Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

Wisconsin scored highest among all 50 states in Holocaust knowledge while Arkansas scored the lowest.

Additionally, 59% of respondents said they believed something like the Holocaust could happen again, something the researchers said was “a disturbing sign of the times.”

Researchers randomly interviewed 1,000 people, 200 in each state, between the ages of 18 and 39 via telephone and online.

