Advertisement

‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Robert Pattinson attends the 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The U.K. production of "The Batman," starring Pattinson, is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions.
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Robert Pattinson attends the 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The U.K. production of "The Batman," starring Pattinson, is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves, which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

News

Alderson Broaddus University made aware of alleged sexual assaults, harassment incident

Updated: moments ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two alleged sexual assaults and one alleged sexual harassment incident have been reported on Alderson Broaddus University’s campus.

National

Barr under fire over comparison of virus lock-in to slavery

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

National

Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. It is not clear when his trial will begin.

National

Caught on camera: Sanitation workers break it down to ‘Cupid Shuffle’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Three sanitation workers in Keansburg, New Jersey, bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.

Latest News

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

National Politics

AG Barr compares prosecutors to preschoolers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Attorney General William Barr equates hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him to preschoolers.

National

Ohio father, daughter create Halloween candy chute

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
An Ohio father and daughter created a Halloween candy chute to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

National Politics

Biden to join Senate Democrats online for lunch, questions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden is set to join Senate Democrats for an online lunch, returning virtually to the place that fostered his political career as he fields questions from allies on the race for the White House and the down-ballot effort to wrest the Senate’s majority control from Republicans.

National

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.