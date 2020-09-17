Thomas Junior Cook, 84, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after an extended stay at Meadow View Manor in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on December 2, 1935, a son of the late Ordie C. and Genevieve Butcher Cook. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death his wife of over 25 years, Bernice Joan Cook; one son, Danny Cook; and one stepson, Bill Kelley. Thomas’s friendly nature will be forever remembered by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Cook of Weston; one step-daughter, Darlene Bean of Buckhannon; two grandchildren: Kyle Cook and wife, Brandi, and Troy Cook; four step-grandchildren: Nigel Bean, Anna Bean, Alicia St. Clair, and Bobbie Davisson; one great-grandchild, Kyra Cook; five step-great-grandchildren: Isabella, Corrie, Cody, Shyanna, and Joseph; one sister, Juanita Cogar of Weston; one niece, Janice Waters and husband, Bill, of Weston; and his best friend since childhood, Rod Allman of Jane Lew. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955. After returning home, Thomas went to work for Lewis County Glass in Jane Lew and later for Salem Glass. Thomas loved spending his free time outside hunting, fishing, or camping in the Wild and Wonderful mountains of West Virginia. He always looked forward to his outdoor trips with his friends. In later years, Thomas could often be found playing Aggravation with his friends at Criss Manor and was a member of New Life Southern Baptist Church. Thomas cared for his daughter, Kimberly after her mother’s passing and cherished every moment he spent with her. Graveside services will be held at Friendship Cemetery in Berlin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with Reverend Jerry Bean officiating. Interment will follow. The United States Navy and Lewis County Honor Guard will accord full military honors. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Thomas Junior Cook and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

