Thursday Night Forecast | September 17th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Expect a beautiful weekend for the most part, as a high-pressure system continues sticking around. This system will bring cool night temperatures for north-central West Virginia, but at least skies will be mostly clear. As the remnants of Hurricane Sally travel up the US, scattered showers are possible across southeast West Virginia this Thursday night, so keep an umbrella with you if you’re traveling south. Otherwise, expect some nice, Fall-like weather.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies will dominate north-central West Virginia, as the remnants of Hurricane Sally continue moving east. Scattered showers are possible but unlikely. Overall, expect a cool, breezy Friday. High: 68.

Saturday: Expect Saturday to feel similar to Friday, expect sunny skies will stick around, making for a beautiful start to the weekend. High: 68.

Sunday: Clear, sunny skies will continue staying for the weekend, and temperatures will jump slightly into the low-70s. High: 70.

Monday: The last day of summer will be another beautiful day, as the high-pressure system continues to bring calm weather. High: 70.