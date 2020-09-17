Thursday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Cloudy skies will be the main forecast for your Thursday. As temperatures will reach the lower 80s. The cloud cover will help keep that warm air at the surface to help warm us up for today. But a cold front to our north will move into the region for Friday as our temperatures will start to fall into the lower 70s with lows in the mid to lower 40s going into the weekend.

Friday: Breezy conditions as Sally moves to our south and a cold front moves into the region. Conditions will remain dry as cold winds will bring in chilly temperatures from the north. High: 70

Saturday: Chilly start to your weekend but sunshine will be plenty as a high-pressure system will be to our north as fall is almost here. High: 68

Sunday: With a high-pressure system in place dry conditions will continue as temperatures will stay in the lower 70s. High: 70

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.