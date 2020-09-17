Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Fall is almost here!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Cloudy skies will be the main forecast for your Thursday. As temperatures will reach the lower 80s. The cloud cover will help keep that warm air at the surface to help warm us up for today. But a cold front to our north will move into the region for Friday as our temperatures will start to fall into the lower 70s with lows in the mid to lower 40s going into the weekend.

Friday: Breezy conditions as Sally moves to our south and a cold front moves into the region. Conditions will remain dry as cold winds will bring in chilly temperatures from the north. High: 70

Saturday: Chilly start to your weekend but sunshine will be plenty as a high-pressure system will be to our north as fall is almost here. High: 68

Sunday: With a high-pressure system in place dry conditions will continue as temperatures will stay in the lower 70s. High: 70

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 16th 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Dry weather featuring sunshine when smoky skies are not blocking out the sun. Clouds return late Wednesday and we have a few scattered showers possible for Thursday afternoon/evening into early Friday morning.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's Fast Forecast 11 PM September 16th

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | September 15th 2020

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Dry weather featuring sunshine when smoky skies are not blocking out the sun. Clouds return late Wednesday and we have a few scattered showers possible for Thursday afternoon/evening into early Friday morning.

Forecast

7 Day Forecast 9 15 2020

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast September 15th 2020

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Temperatures will be in the mid-70s for today with plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | September 14th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Following a rainy finish to our weekend, today we wait for clouds to gradually mix out with a clear and cool night ahead.

Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast | September 14th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Following a rainy finish to our weekend, today we wait for clouds to gradually mix out with a clear and cool night ahead.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast September 14th

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT

Forecast

Monday Morning’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
We will start off your week with cloudy skies and cool temperatures.