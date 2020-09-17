West Virginia Wesleyan College has new solar canopy on campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College leaders cut the ribbon to their new solar canopy.

The canopy is located just outside of the welcome center on campus. It is powered by solar panels that shade vehicles parked in the lot.

The solar canopy also features four electric vehicle chargers in a conference surrounded by Teslas and other electric vehicles. The USDA provided a grant to the school that made this canopy possible.

“Well this is very exciting. The students are excited to see this kind of thing because it means we are on the cutting edge, we are state of the art campus and this is evidence that we are,” NAME

This is the second solar project that the college has finished.

