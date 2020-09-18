Advertisement

Alderson Broaddus University earned high rankings in the U.S. News & World Report

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) -Alderson Broaddus University received high rankings in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best College Rankings this year.

AB ranked among the highest in W.Va. colleges and universities in two different regional categories.

Alderson Broaddus was featured as one of the best among West Virginia colleges and regionally in the 2021 Best Regional Colleges in the South category.

The 366 Regional Colleges focus on undergraduate education but grant less than 50 percent of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. The Regional Colleges category includes some institutions where only a small number of the degrees awarded are at the bachelor’s level. Regional Colleges are placed into one of four geographic divisions, and AB falls within the South, according to a press release.

The U.S. News ranking gave AB’s second distinction as one of the top economically diverse in the 2021 Regional Colleges South Social Mobility category. U.S. News measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants in order to determine which colleges and universities offer access for all students, regardless of economic status.

“Our latest rankings reflect the continued progress we are making,” said President Dr. James “Tim” Barry. “The recognition would not be possible without every valuable member of the AB community. We each go a long way to support the mission of the institution, as well as maintain the highest standards.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tractor killed its driver in Taylor County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man died after his tractor rolled over on top of him at his farm in Taylor County on Friday morning.

News

Health officials report 253 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

News

Human Remains found in Monongalia County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Human remains were found in a wooden area near Trope Hill in Monongalia County.

News

Clarksburg pauses for candlelight vigil for Councilman Malfregeot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Clarksburg locals convened downtown at City Hall Thursday evening to pray for healing of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot.

Latest News

News

Randolph County Housing Authority receives $117,000 grant for housing repair and rehabilitation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The USDA Rural Development director, Kris Warner, announced the Randolph County Housing Authority will receive a $117,000 grant to repair and rehabilitate low and very-low income houses in the county.

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College unveils solar canopy

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
West Virginia Wesleyan College President Joel Thierstein was surrounded by Teslas and other electric vehicles as he announced the completion of the solar canopy on the college’s campus.

News

Upshur County Schools receives $648,000 to repair Union Elementary School roof

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus announced the county received a $648,243 grant from the School Building Authority of West Virginia that will be used to replace the roof of Union Elementary School.

News

New Mon Health Medical Center to open in Fairmont, W.Va.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
There was a ceremony this morning celebrating a new Mon Health Medical Center that will be opening in Fairmont.

News

Carli Reed allegedly shot and killed her husband, trial continues

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Today is the second day of Carli Reed’s trial. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

News

Man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Richard Booth was sentenced to life in prison with mercy today after pleading guilty to first degree murder.