Alderson Broaddus University earned high rankings in the U.S. News & World Report

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) -Alderson Broaddus University received high rankings in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best College Rankings this year.

AB ranked among the highest in W.Va. colleges and universities in two different regional categories.

Alderson Broaddus was featured as one of the best among West Virginia colleges and regionally in the 2021 Best Regional Colleges in the South category.

The 366 Regional Colleges focus on undergraduate education but grant less than 50 percent of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines. The Regional Colleges category includes some institutions where only a small number of the degrees awarded are at the bachelor’s level. Regional Colleges are placed into one of four geographic divisions, and AB falls within the South, according to a press release.

The U.S. News ranking gave AB’s second distinction as one of the top economically diverse in the 2021 Regional Colleges South Social Mobility category. U.S. News measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants in order to determine which colleges and universities offer access for all students, regardless of economic status.

“Our latest rankings reflect the continued progress we are making,” said President Dr. James “Tim” Barry. “The recognition would not be possible without every valuable member of the AB community. We each go a long way to support the mission of the institution, as well as maintain the highest standards.”

