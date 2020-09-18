Advertisement

Bridgeport’s single-wing outmuscles Fairmont Senior, 44-33

Tribe snaps a 4-game losing streak against the Polar Bears
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport (2-0) ran for 357 total yards and controlled time of possession as the now AAA Indians used their single-wing offense to defeated Fairmont Senior (1-1), 44-33.

The Tribe snapped a 4-game losing streak against the Polar Bears dating back to the 2016 state semifinals.

Cam Cole led the rushing attack with 137 yards on 25 carries with 2 touchdowns and Hayden Moore tallied 100 yards on 10 carries with 2 scores. JD Love added a touchdown and 64 yards on the ground.

Cole and Moore also connected for a 22-yard touchdown on the Indians sole throw of the game.

Keishawn Cottingham rushed for 43 yards on 8 carries with a touchdown while Gage Michael went 17 of 31 through the air for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. Michael also rushed for another score.

