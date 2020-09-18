Clarksburg pauses for candlelight vigil for Councilman Malfregeot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Clarksburg community gathered downtown at City Hall Thursday evening to pray for healing of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot.

James Malfregot, Jim’s son reportedly addressed the community and thanked them for their support.

Malfregot is recovering from a gunshot wound he received Sunday while trying to protect his wife and mother-in-law from an armed assault.

