Friday Evening Forecast | September 18th 2020

First Alert Weather Cam at Clarksburg
First Alert Weather Cam at Clarksburg(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cool temperatures and sunny skies will be the story this weekend, as high pressure continues bringing stable weather to West Virginia. It will certainly feel like Fall, with highs in the upper-60s for the weekend, so definitely keep a jacket with you if you’re heading out this weekend. Next week, highs will jump up into the mid-70s and sunny skies will stick around, leading to a beautiful start to Fall.

Saturday: We have a cool start to the morning, but clear skies are expected, with bright sunshine. Beautiful start to the weekend. High: 66.

Sunday: It will be another gorgeous but cool day, with light winds and sunny skies making the cooler-than-normal temperatures feel tolerable. High: 68

Monday: The last day of Summer will start with a cool, crisp morning, so definitely keep a jacket with you as you head to work Monday morning. High: 68.

Tuesday: Expect a beautiful start to Fall, with slightly warmer temperatures and sunny skies. High: 70.

