Friday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cloudy skies and foggy conditions to start up your Friday. A cold front moved through the area earlier this morning allowing for temperatures to cool down and wind conditions to pick up. Highs for today will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. As lows going into your weekend will be in the lower 40′s and upper 30′s. The weekend looks great! Plenty of sunshine as a high pressure system to our north will help us stay dry and prepare us for the transition to the Fall Equinox on Tuesday. The dry weather will continue going into next week and temperatures will remain in the lower 70′s as you could not ask for a more perfect week to open up the fall season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.