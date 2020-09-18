Advertisement

FSU to turn Pence Hall into COVID-19 quarantine housing for students

Pence Hall FSU
Pence Hall FSU(CYNTHIA J STALEY Y | Fairmont State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State will be turning Pence Hall into a dedicated facility to house students who may be positive for COVID-19.

This is in an effort to follow Gov. Jim Justice’s request for Higher Education institutions to isolate and quarantine students on-campus.

The university says that over the next week, students currently living in Pence Hall will be moved to other available rooms on campus. At that time, Pence Hall will be transitioned to only house students in quarantine for possible exposure and those that have a confirmed positive case.

Previously, Fairmont State had was placing these students in a hotel. Fairmont State says that their strategies continue to shift to best meet the needs of its students and requirements from local and state authorities.

The university says that out of an abundance of caution and to reduce the likelihood of spread on campus, Fairmont State places students in quarantine who have had a primary exposure to someone with COVID-19, or who is symptomatic; not just students who test positive for COVID-19.

As of today, the university has reported eight active cases of COVID-19 through test results administered off-campus. Eight people have recovered.

