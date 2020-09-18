Health officials report 253 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 13,683.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 297.

The patients were a 83-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old female from Mason County, and a 62-year old male from Logan County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,375 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 175 patients are currently hospitalized. 63 patients are in ICU, and 40 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (929), Boone (191), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (707), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (524), Gilmer (20), Grant (150), Greenbrier (119), Hampshire (100), Hancock (140), Hardy (78), Harrison (332), Jackson (244), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,194), Lewis (38), Lincoln (153), Logan (559), Marion (252), Marshall (150), Mason (130), McDowell (86), Mercer (394), Mineral (161), Mingo (346), Monongalia (1,836), Monroe (146), Morgan (49), Nicholas (79), Ohio (349), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (147), Putnam (471), Raleigh (470), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (34), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (336), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (346), Wyoming (94).

