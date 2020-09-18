Advertisement

Health officials report 253 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 13,683.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 297.

The patients were a 83-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old female from Mason County, and a 62-year old male from Logan County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,375 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 175 patients are currently hospitalized. 63 patients are in ICU, and 40 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (929), Boone (191), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (707), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (524), Gilmer (20), Grant (150), Greenbrier (119), Hampshire (100), Hancock (140), Hardy (78), Harrison (332), Jackson (244), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,194), Lewis (38), Lincoln (153), Logan (559), Marion (252), Marshall (150), Mason (130), McDowell (86), Mercer (394), Mineral (161), Mingo (346), Monongalia (1,836), Monroe (146), Morgan (49), Nicholas (79), Ohio (349), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (147), Putnam (471), Raleigh (470), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (34), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (336), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (346), Wyoming (94).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Human Remains found in Monongalia County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Human remains were found in a wooden area near Trope Hill in Monongalia County.

News

Clarksburg pauses for candlelight vigil for Councilman Malfregeot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Clarksburg locals convened downtown at City Hall Thursday evening to pray for healing of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot.

News

Randolph County Housing Authority receives $117,000 grant for housing repair and rehabilitation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The USDA Rural Development director, Kris Warner, announced the Randolph County Housing Authority will receive a $117,000 grant to repair and rehabilitate low and very-low income houses in the county.

News

West Virginia Wesleyan College unveils solar canopy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
West Virginia Wesleyan College President Joel Thierstein was surrounded by Teslas and other electric vehicles as he announced the completion of the solar canopy on the college’s campus.

Latest News

News

Upshur County Schools receives $648,000 to repair Union Elementary School roof

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus announced the county received a $648,243 grant from the School Building Authority of West Virginia that will be used to replace the roof of Union Elementary School.

News

New Mon Health Medical Center to open in Fairmont, W.Va.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
There was a ceremony this morning celebrating a new Mon Health Medical Center that will be opening in Fairmont.

News

Carli Reed allegedly shot and killed her husband, trial continues

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Today is the second day of Carli Reed’s trial. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

News

Man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Richard Booth was sentenced to life in prison with mercy today after pleading guilty to first degree murder.

News

Alderson Broaddus University made aware of alleged sexual assaults, harassment incident

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two alleged sexual assaults and one alleged sexual harassment incident have been reported on Alderson Broaddus University’s campus.

News

Man allegedly steals two cars, fires off gun and leads police on chase

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Dustin Parker allegedly stole two vehicles, fired off a gun, and led police on a chase.