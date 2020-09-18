House call: How is Healthy Harrison Fighting Back Against The Growing Issue of Obesity?- Part 2

Healthy Harrison has launched a new campaign to fight back against one of the communities greatest issues. Joining us tonight for part two of a two part series concerning obesity is Dr. Chris Goode, Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at West Virginia University School of Medicine and Assistant Vice President, Emergency Medicine West Virginia University Health SystemDoctor.

1). What is Healthy Harrison Doing To Fight Back Against Obesity during COVID-19?

COVID-19 has caught us all by surprise; however, Healthy Harrison has used this time to prepare a model for lasting change. Healthy Harrison is collaborating with the United Way to invest $100,000 into one Harrison County community to impact the increasing issue of obesity.

2). With COVID 19 at the forefront, why should our community shift focus onto obesity right now?

Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat has accumulated to an extent that it may have a negative effect on health. People are generally considered obese when their body mass index (BMI), a measurement obtained by dividing a person’s weight by the square of the person’s height, is over 30. Early research has indicated that the obese population is at greater risk for worse outcomes of COVID 19, therefore, Healthy Harrison has started an initiative to draw attention to this issue.

3). What can you tell us about this new initiative?

The Health Games is a friendly competition between 5 neighborhoods with a focus of creating a more active, strong, and vibrant community. We are investing $50,000 cash to be used for community based programming, 200 Fitbit Devices to incentivize and virtual nutrition and exercise coaching provided by WVU Medicine. The five neighborhoods competing for the prize are Bridgeport, Downtown Clarksburg, North View, Nutter Fort and Shinnston. Each neighborhood will be invited to pitch their ideas for a healthier community to a panel of judges including Dr. Clay Marsh, Larry Mazza and Donna Hage, Ed. D.

The success of the project is contingent on community participation. We would like to invite you to visit our website HealthyHarrison.org and “Select a community” that you would like to support

