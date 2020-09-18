Advertisement

House call: How is Healthy Harrison Fighting Back Against The Growing Issue of Obesity?- Part 2

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Healthy Harrison has launched a new campaign to fight back against one of the communities greatest issues. Joining us tonight for part two of a two part series concerning obesity is Dr. Chris Goode, Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at West Virginia University School of Medicine and Assistant Vice President, Emergency Medicine West Virginia University Health SystemDoctor.

1). What is Healthy Harrison Doing To Fight Back Against Obesity during COVID-19?

COVID-19 has caught us all by surprise; however, Healthy Harrison has used this time to prepare a model for lasting change. Healthy Harrison is collaborating with the United Way to invest $100,000 into one Harrison County community to impact the increasing issue of obesity.

2). With COVID 19 at the forefront, why should our community shift focus onto obesity right now?

Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat has accumulated to an extent that it may have a negative effect on health. People are generally considered obese when their body mass index (BMI), a measurement obtained by dividing a person’s weight by the square of the person’s height, is over 30. Early research has indicated that the obese population is at greater risk for worse outcomes of COVID 19, therefore, Healthy Harrison has started an initiative to draw attention to this issue.

3). What can you tell us about this new initiative?

The Health Games is a friendly competition between 5 neighborhoods with a focus of creating a more active, strong, and vibrant community. We are investing $50,000 cash to be used for community based programming, 200 Fitbit Devices to incentivize and virtual nutrition and exercise coaching provided by WVU Medicine. The five neighborhoods competing for the prize are Bridgeport, Downtown Clarksburg, North View, Nutter Fort and Shinnston. Each neighborhood will be invited to pitch their ideas for a healthier community to a panel of judges including Dr. Clay Marsh, Larry Mazza and Donna Hage, Ed. D.

The success of the project is contingent on community participation. We would like to invite you to visit our website HealthyHarrison.org and “Select a community” that you would like to support

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ophthamologists suggest not using contact lenses during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Apr. 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Experts from the American Academy of Ophthalmologist say that those with contact lenses should switch to regular glasses during COVID-19. This allows for a lesser urge to touch their eyes.

List of Local Restaurants Serving Children Due to School Cancellations

Updated: Mar. 16, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT
A listing of business serving children due to school cancellations.

Health

Researchers identify new strain of HIV

Updated: Nov. 6, 2019 at 3:59 PM EST
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the virus that causes AIDS, has been identified.

Health

Those with Diabetes are at greater risk for the flu and flu complications

Updated: Oct. 31, 2019 at 1:15 AM EDT
|
By Morgan Murphy
It's that time of year to get flu shots, and while experts say almost everyone could benefit from a flu shot those with diabetes are at greater risk if they get the flu.

Latest News

Health

Birmingham veterans healthcare workers pitch their efforts to ditch opioids in DC

Updated: Oct. 24, 2019 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Peter Zampa
Folks from the Birmingham VA are joining the crowd as they try to tackle an issue affecting every community in the U.S.

Health

FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks

Updated: Oct. 23, 2019 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more details about the possible risks and complications.

Health

Research finds lack of sleep leads to junk food cravings

Updated: Oct. 23, 2019 at 5:53 PM EDT
You may already know that getting a good night's sleep is essential for your metabolism to function normally, but did you know sleep, or lack thereof, can also dictate what types of food you may crave?

Health

Saturday is World Alzheimer’s Day

Updated: Sep. 21, 2019 at 3:22 AM EDT
Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. In 2014, as many as five million Americans were living with it, and it is one of the 10 leading causes of death in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health

Federal judge upholds a Trump alternative to 'Obamacare'

Updated: Jul. 19, 2019 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Federal judge upholds short-term health insurance, a Trump alternative to 'Obamacare.'

Health

11 years after her son’s passing, a Knoxville mom continues fight against childhood cancer

Updated: Jul. 16, 2019 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Peter Zampa
A group calling themselves the “46 Momma’s” is in Washington, D.C. this week fighting for their children.