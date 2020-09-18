Human Remains found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were found in a wooden area near Trope Hill in Monongalia County.

Residents found the remains and deputies were called to the area around 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, according to the Mon County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say that the remains were sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiners office for positive identification and manner of death.

Granville Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia Emergency Services responded for assistance in recovering the remains, according to authorities.

