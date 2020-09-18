Advertisement

Patience pays off for Morgantown’s Poland

MHS product is WVU’s starting long snapper in fifth year
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High School product Kyle Poland spent four seasons as a member of the WVU football team and barely saw the field.

In 2020, that is changing as the Poland is now the Mountaineers starting long snapper.

He was put on scholarship before the season began and he made his first start of his career against Eastern Kentucky. Poland replaces Rex Sunahara who handled long snapping duties for the Mountaineers for the past two years and inked a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins over the summer.

Poland graduated from MHS in 2015 and was a All-Two Rivers Athletic Conference Second Team selection, starting in 11 games at center and long snapper for the Mohigans.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bridgeport’s single-wing outmuscles Fairmont Senior, 44-33

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tribe snaps a 4-game losing streak against the Polar Bears

Sports

College basketball season set for November 25 start date

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
Pushed back two weeks from original start date

Sports

Mountaineers host Kansas State in first home match of 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
Downed Iowa State 2-0 in Big 12 opener

Sports

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

Mic’d up with Michael

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sports

No spectators for first two WVU women’s soccer home games

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
Mountaineers host Kansas State on Friday

Sports

WVU looks to make improvements during bye week

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
Will play Oklahoma State on September 26 in Stillwater

Sports

Fairmont Senior sweeps East-West doubleheader on the pitch

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
Boys won 6-2, Girls won 1-0

Sports

DHHR Unveils New Gold Color on Map, Grandparents Permitted to Attend Athletic Events

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
New guidelines are effective this week

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.