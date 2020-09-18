Patience pays off for Morgantown’s Poland

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High School product Kyle Poland spent four seasons as a member of the WVU football team and barely saw the field.

In 2020, that is changing as the Poland is now the Mountaineers starting long snapper.

He was put on scholarship before the season began and he made his first start of his career against Eastern Kentucky. Poland replaces Rex Sunahara who handled long snapping duties for the Mountaineers for the past two years and inked a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins over the summer.

Poland graduated from MHS in 2015 and was a All-Two Rivers Athletic Conference Second Team selection, starting in 11 games at center and long snapper for the Mohigans.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.