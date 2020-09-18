Advertisement

Randolph County Housing Authority receives $117,000 grant for housing repair and rehabilitation

The Housing Authority will use the money to repair and rehabilitate ten properties
The Housing Authority will use the money to repair and rehabilitate ten properties
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The USDA Rural Development director, Kris Warner, announced the Randolph County Housing Authority will receive a $117,000 grant to repair and rehabilitate low and very-low income houses in the county.

“They have been a long time partner with the USDA. Quite frankly, for just over 30 years. This represents over $1,400,000 in grants over those years,” said Warner.

An event was held at the RCHA headquarters Thursday morning.

The grant is apart of $253,371-worth of housing preservation grants. The money awarded to the RCHA will be used to repair and rehabilitate 10 properties in the county.

“Having access to reliable and affordable housing in North-Central West Virginia is vital to West Virginia families and the communities they live in,” said Warner.

The grant is attributed to the Trump administration by USDA leadership.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” said Warner.

