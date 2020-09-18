Ruth Carroll

Donald G. Ford Funeral Home P.O. Box Grafton, WV 26354 304-264-1570 304-288-3206 Ruth Evelyn (Poling) Carroll age 87 of Carrol Road, Morgantown, WV passed away September 7, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born February 7, 1933 the daughter of the late Willard J. Poling and Stella Mae (Goff) Poling. Ruth is survived by five children, Lee Ann Dean and husband Robert of Waynesburg, WV, Joyce Elaine Lake of Morgantown, WV, Kimberly Mae Norris of Morgantown, WV James Everett Carroll of Morgantown, WV and Robin Rae Nichols and husband John Harvey Nichols lll of Morgantown, WV: one sister Mildred Weaver of Grafton, WV: five grandchildren Ian Wayne Lake of Morgantown, WV, Alex Levi Lake of Fairmont, WV, Meredith Jane Norris of Irvine, California, Hunter Everett Nichols of Morgantown, WV, Jackson Eli Nichols of Morgantown, WV; two great grandchildren: Alyza and Levi Lake. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was pre ceded in death by her spouse Everett Ray Carroll and 11 brothers and sisters. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper at Westover Shop N Save from 1979 till 2011. She was a member of the Faith Fellowship Christian Church in Morgantown. Graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Sunday September 20, 2020 at the Woodsdale Memorial park in Grafton with Pastor: Nathan Goodin officiating. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Carroll family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgford funeralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.