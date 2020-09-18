Small Businesses & COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major job losses throughout the country, and in our region, small businesses have been hit especially hard, but others have adapted and survived.

The nation recently saw another drop in jobless claims, but the Labor Department says that 860,000 people still applied for homeless benefits. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the national unemployment rate is at 8.4 percent, but West Virginia’s is slightly higher at 9.9 percent. WVU economy professor Dr. John Deskins said that this is due to our state’s shortcomings with healthcare and education.

“A lot of it is because of human capital issues, because we have relatively poor health outcomes, relatively poor education outcomes, and that keeps people out of the labor market.” Deskins said.

While many businesses have had to lay off employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other businesses, like Brickside Bar & Grill on Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport, have not done so and were able to call back all of their employees once the pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Brickside owner Robert Davis said that he’s willing to hire more workers to continue to help his business.

“I would hire another 5 to 10 (new employees) if anyone is looking for jobs.” Davis said.

