Thursday Overnight Forecast | September 17th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Sally push out to the Atlantic tonight. Clouds and breezy winds forecasted for early Friday morning as the remainder of our cold front sweeps through. We will be in the process of clearing skies and cool temperatures following that. However, some wildfire haze may impact the bright sunshine we should potentially have. Earlier this evening tropical depression 22 formed in the Gulf and is expected to strengthen into what potentially may be Wilfred. As we go into the weekend we will be on the cool side with dry weather.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies will dominate north-central West Virginia, as the remnants of Hurricane Sally continue moving east. Scattered showers are possible but unlikely. Overall, expect a cool, breezy Friday. High: 68.

Saturday: Expect Saturday to feel similar to Friday, expect sunny skies will stick around, making for a beautiful start to the weekend. High: 68.

Sunday: Clear, sunny skies will continue staying for the weekend, and temperatures will jump slightly into the low-70s. High: 70.

Monday: The last day of summer will be another beautiful day, as the high-pressure system continues to bring calm weather. High: 70.