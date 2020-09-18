Tractor killed its driver in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man died after his tractor rolled over on top of him at his farm in Taylor County on Friday morning.

Emergency service workers arrived at the farm and pronounced the man dead on scene.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, according to Harrison County 911 communications office.

We will continue to post updates as we get them.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.