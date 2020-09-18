Upshur County Schools receives $648,000 to repair Union Elementary School roof

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus announced the county received a $648,243 grant from the School Building Authority of West Virginia that will be used to replace the roof of Union Elementary School.

The school is the newest in the county, having been built in 1988. Minor patches have held the roof together over the years according to Dr. Stankus.

“No more buckets, no more kiddie pools under the leaks in the roof. So, for students at Union, this will just be an increase in health and safety improvements,” said Dr. Stankus.

Dr. Stankus says the roof has been a priority for the county for years and will expedite the process to repair the building now that the money has been secured.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.