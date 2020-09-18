Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan College unveils solar canopy

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College President Joel Thierstein was surrounded by Teslas and other electric vehicles as he announced the completion of the solar canopy on the college’s campus.

“West Virginia Wesleyan has received support from all aspects of the energy sector, and I am proud to share that today, thanks to a generous gift from Chip Pickering, the College is able to expand its solar footprint with the opening of the solar-powered canopy,” said Thierstein.

The canopy is the second solar project on campus. The Annie Merner Pfeiffer Library was the first.

WVWC alumni Charles “Chip” Pickering, owner of Pickering Energy Solutions, donated to the project. WVWC staff also used USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants to complete the project.

“Having the ability to produce clean, renewable energy in West Virginia is an important asset that helps the West Virginia economy and rural communities by reducing energy costs and saving money that can be utilized in other key areas of the community,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Kris Warner.

The canopy also features four electric vehicle chargers. It is now open to the public and is adjacent to the college’s Welcome Center.

“This is very exciting. The students are excited to see this kind of thing because it means we are on the cutting edge. We are a state of the art campus and this is evidence,” said Thierstein.

