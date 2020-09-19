Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to give legal advice to state leaders on “how to handle Supreme Court vacancy”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a series of tweets Friday evening Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reflected on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

#RBG led an amazing life and rose to the top of her profession. She inspired many young women to reach new heights and was a force to be reckoned with. May God bless her soul. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) September 19, 2020

A.G. Morrisey is alumnus of Rutgers Law School, where Justice Ginsburg taught in the 1960′s.

I graduated from Rutgers Law School long after #RBG left, but her legend loomed large to those who knew her. We disagreed on judicial philosophy but never once did I question her sincerity or tenacity. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) September 19, 2020

A.G. Morrisey has retweeted several political leaders' statements on Justice Ginsburg’s death including Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME).

In this weird “Twitter world” where people struggle to remain civil & simply try to “troll” or get likes, we should fight for the time when titans from the left & the right engaged in the battlefield of ideas. Civility.

That’s America, baby. That’s what Scalia and #RBG did. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) September 19, 2020

Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, A.G. Morrisey says he will give legal advice to state leaders on how to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg.

In the upcoming days, I will provide the legal perspective from the State of West Virginia about how we should handle the Supreme Court vacancy. Tonight, we mourn. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) September 19, 2020

