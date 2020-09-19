Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to give legal advice to state leaders on “how to handle Supreme Court vacancy”
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a series of tweets Friday evening Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reflected on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A.G. Morrisey is alumnus of Rutgers Law School, where Justice Ginsburg taught in the 1960′s.
A.G. Morrisey has retweeted several political leaders' statements on Justice Ginsburg’s death including Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME).
Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, A.G. Morrisey says he will give legal advice to state leaders on how to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg.
