Clarksburg officials announce Fall Clean Up dates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg public relations staff announced the schedule for the bi-annual city cleanup event.

The 2020 Spring Clean Up was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but it appears Clarksburg city officials have given the Fall Clean Up a green light.

According to a release by city officials, the three week schedule will be:

WEEK 1:

MONDAY –October 5 : Adamston (all streets on the North Side of W. Pike Street Including Adams Avenue and N. 24th to N. 27th and all streets in between and S. 24th St., S. 28th St. including Junkins Ave., Fairmont Ave. and Hoffman Ave.) plus, Glenwood Hills and Edgewood Addition.

TUESDAY –October 6: Glen Elk I includes N. 5th Street, part of Baltimore, Wholesale, Hogans Lane, Clark, Leggett, Werninger, Ford, and N. 4th Streets; the north side of W. Pike Street from N. 4th Street to the West End Bridge, including Walnut, Hewes, Mulberry, Beech, Birch, Locust, Northcott, Everett, Peck, Gandy and any other side streets normally serviced in these areas.

WEDNESDAY –October 7: Baltimore and Coleman Avenues, A & B Streets, Point Comfort – all streets on both sides of W. Pike Street to the Adamston Bridge. Adamston area (all streets on the south side of W. Pike Street from S. 21st Street to S. 24th Street including Farland and Hillcrest Court).

THURSDAY –October 8: North View, from N. 12th Street to the south side of N. 19th Street; all streets in this area. FRIDAY –October 9 : Northview, from N. 19th Street to N. 25th Street, and all of Riverside Addition to Green Avenue. All streets in this area.

WEEK 2:

MONDAY – October 19: In the Stealey Area – Park Boulevard, Fairview, Grove, Kuhl, Milford Street from Baker Ave. to Waverly Way and all streets in between that are in this area.

TUESDAY – October 20: From the Milford Street Bridge to Baker Ave.; all streets on the north side of Milford Street to Winding Way that are in this area.

WEDNESDAY – October 21: From Sampson Street; the south side of Milford Street to Liberty Avenue; Also, Stoneybrooke, Hartland, Chestnut Hills, S. Chestnut Street and the surrounding streets in these areas.

THURSDAY –October 22: From the West End Bridge; all streets on the south side of West Pike and West Main Streets – Glendale, Holt, Ferry, Stuart, Sumner, Dale, Washington, Dodge Court, Jasper, Lynch; the sections of Lee, Hornor and all side streets up to S. 5th Street; South Chestnut from W. Main to Kramer Drive and all streets in these areas.

FRIDAY –October 23: From E. B. Saunders to S. 5th Street; everything on the south side of W. Main Street up to Clifton. Both sides of W. Pike street from E. B. Saunders to 2nd Street; School, Chapel, Sheridan, Gore and N. 1st Street.

WEEK 3:

MONDAY –October 26 : Broadway area; Marshall Street to Buckhannon Pike at Haymond Highway; Waldeck, Lang, Spring, Hedge, Rosemont, St. Clair and a portion of Harrison Street and all streets in these areas.

TUESDAY –October 27 : Upper Broad Oaks area, Suan Terrace, Arbutus Park and Nixon Plaza, plus any streets in these areas.

WEDNESDAY –October 28: Monticello to Elm – south side of East Main including Maple, Clay, Carr, Despard, Elm, Vermont, Point, Tyler, Howard, Harrison and all streets in these areas. Goff Plaza; all streets on the north side of E. Main Street; E. Pike from N. Monticello to Linden Avenue.

THURSDAY –October 29 : Goff Plaza: all streets on the north side of E. Main Street; E. Pike from N. Monticello to Linden Avenue; side streets in the area of Church, Grant, Jackson, Oak, Meigs, Maple, etc.

FRIDAY – October 30 : Kelly Hill area, both sides of E. Pike from Linden to City Limits; Glen Elk #2; Montpelier Addition and surrounding streets that are in this area. The Hill ‘N’ Dale, Quarry Development and the Oak Mound/Mapleview Apartment areas and Rosebud Trailer Park.

For more information, contact Clarksburg City Hall.

