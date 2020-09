BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. and West Virginia state flags are to be flown at half-mast effective immediately. This, according to a news release by Governor Jim Justice Friday evening.

I have issued a proclamation ordering that all US and WV flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing until the day of interment for United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. https://t.co/YFQoJie8pk — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) September 19, 2020

The full proclamation is expected to be published on Monday.

