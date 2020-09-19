Advertisement

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | September 20th, 2020

Gorgeous Weekend continuing for the most part, but Beta we will have to watch for potential impacts
Mostly clear, mountain frost possible. Low: 39
Mostly clear, mountain frost possible. Low: 39(wdtv)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a gorgeous start to Fall next week, albeit with cool lows, as a high-pressure system moves through the northeastern US. While there is a slight chance for rain showers on Thursday, for the most part, expect a dry week. In the long-term, we’re tracking to see how Tropical Storm Beta will impact West Virginia.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mountain frost possible. Low: 39

Sunday: Gorgeous Sunday with mostly sunny skies and light easterly winds. High: 67.

Monday: Aside from a few clouds, mostly sunny, cool start to the morning. High: 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. Wonderful start to Fall. High: 71.

