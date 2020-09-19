Jules L. “Jude” McVaney, 95, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 31, 1924, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late June McVaney and Opal Barker McVaney. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of more than 75 years, Betty McClung McVaney, whom he married on February 26, 1945. He is also survived by his son, David McVaney and his wife Londa of Stonewood; his daughter, Susan Dahmer and her husband John of Fairfax, VA; and his daughter-in-law, Jenny McVaney, Bridgeport; 5 grandchildren, Stephanie Dahmer and her husband Lee Brewer; Jennifer Beyreuther; Kristy Cunningham and her husband Rocco; Justin McVaney and his wife Catherine; and Allison Mathis and her husband Rob; great-grandchildren Ella Rose, Miles, Alyssa, Katelyn, Lauren, Jeffery Michael, Abigail, Lauren, Audrey, and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery McVaney; a grandson-in-law, Brian Beyreuther; 3 brothers, Blair, Paul, and Elton; and two sisters, Betty and Willa. He was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1942. He then served in the US Army from 1943-46 during World War II. Growing up in the Great Depression, he worked any job he could find from delivering telegrams on a bicycle to various jobs at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. After selling cars for a while, he began work for the former Fourco Glass Company beginning his job as a sales representative in Needham, Massachusetts. In 1959, his family moved to California for his job. He covered an eight-state territory visiting customers to sell glass products. In 1971, he was transferred back to Clarksburg and became the Sales Manager and then Vice-President of AFG Industries, where he worked for over 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He was a long-time and very active member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, moderator, assistant treasurer, Sunday School teacher, trustee, and choir member. He was a Christian all of his life and set a great example for his family and others by the way he lived his life. Condolences to the McVaney Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 4 – 6 p.m. Mr. McVaney will lie in state at Simpson Creek Baptist Church from 10 – 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Dr. Michael Hopkins presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

