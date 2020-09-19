Advertisement

Ruth Bader Ginsburg vigil planned in downtown Morgantown Saturday

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left a legacy in the Supreme Court by working to pave a path toward gender equality in the United States. But she also left her mark on history here at home, part of a decision that changed enrollment at VMI.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left a legacy in the Supreme Court by working to pave a path toward gender equality in the United States. But she also left her mark on history here at home, part of a decision that changed enrollment at VMI.(CBS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents have organized a vigil for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday evening.

The vigil will be held at the Monongalia County Courthouse at 8 p.m..

Speakers will honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and community leaders like Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker and representatives from organizations like the ACLU WV and Morgantown Pride will be in attendance.

Masks will be required for the event. Organizers will offer a stream over Zoom starting at 8 p.m.. For more information or to RSVP, organizers have set up a Facebook event page.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to give legal advice to state leaders on “how to handle Supreme Court vacancy”

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, A.G. Morrisey says he will give legal advice to state leaders on how to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg.

News

Governor Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. and West Virginia state flags are to be flown at half-mast effective immediately.

News

West Virginia surpasses 300 coronavirus-related deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 308 people have died of coronavirus as of September 19.

News

West Virginia leaders react to Justice Ginsburg’s death

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
West Virginia leaders released statements Friday evening mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Latest News

News

Carli Reed 3rd day trial UPDATE

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Human Remains found in Mon County

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Carli Reed murder trial continues

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Today is the third day of Carli Reed’s Trial. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

News

FSU to turn Pence Hall into COVID-19 quarantine housing for students

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Fairmont State will be turning Pence Hall into a dedicated facility to house students who may be positive for COVID-19.

News

Small Businesses & COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Some small businesses have been hit particularly hard in West Virginia during COVID-19, while others have been successful.

News

Anti-mask protest at West Virginia capitol shut down

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia capitol police shut down an anti-mask protest inside the state capitol on Thursday.