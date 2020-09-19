Ruth Bader Ginsburg vigil planned in downtown Morgantown Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents have organized a vigil for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday evening.

The vigil will be held at the Monongalia County Courthouse at 8 p.m..

Speakers will honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and community leaders like Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker and representatives from organizations like the ACLU WV and Morgantown Pride will be in attendance.

Masks will be required for the event. Organizers will offer a stream over Zoom starting at 8 p.m.. For more information or to RSVP, organizers have set up a Facebook event page.

