Three Area Football Games Canceled After New DHHR Map Release
21 games will not be played this week throughout the state
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After today’s newest DHHR color coded map release, three area high school football games will not be played this week.
Around the state, a total of 21 have been cancelled. Those cancelled games in our area are listed below.
South Harrison will now host Hundred this week.
Cancelled games for week of 9/25
Woodrow Wilson at Morgantown
University at Fairmont Senior
Meadow Bridge at South Harrison
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.