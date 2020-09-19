Trinity’s Boggess Embracing Transition to Athletic Director Amidst Pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - New Trinity athletic director and boys basketball head coach Roy Boggess has embraced learning a new job during perhaps the most unpredictable time period.

5 Sports' Darren Zaslau chatted with Boggess about his transition to athletic director, how he’s been helping the Warriors' student-athletes and the new gold color on the DHHR map.

Boggess previously served as Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball head coach for the past two years. He accepted his new position at Trinity on July 20th.

