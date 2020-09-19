Advertisement

Week 3 of the 5th Quarter

Check out highlights from week 3 of the high school football season
Week 5 5th quarter
Week 5 5th quarter(WDTV)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out highlights below.

Bridgeport at Fairmont Senior

Elkins at North Marion

Nicholas County at Lincoln

South Harrison at Grafton

Preston at Robert C. Byrd

Braxton County at East Fairmont

Lincoln County at Doddridge County

Liberty at Philip Barbour

Moorefield at Tucker County

Ritchie County at St. Marys

Webster County at Wirt County

Other scores

Hampshire 58, Buckhannon-Upshur 6

Tyler Consolidated 52, Calhoun County 6

Richwood 48, Hundred 0

Tygarts Valley 59, Valley Wetzel 16

Lewis County 29, Ripley 13

