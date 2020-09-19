Advertisement

West Virginia leaders react to Justice Ginsburg’s death

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime supporter of equality, has died at 87, of cancer.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime supporter of equality, has died at 87, of cancer.(AP Images)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia leaders released statements Friday evening mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“As a strong and fearless female leader and dedicated public servant, Justice Ginsburg served our country with honor and distinction. Her towering legacy will be remembered for generations to come. Charlie and I offer our deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” said Senator Shelly Moore Capito.

Justice Ginsburg was the court’s second-ever woman justice and was known for her contributions to women’s rights.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life to public service. She was a voice for the voiceless and built a career fighting for equal treatment under the law for every American citizen. After 27 years on our nation’s highest court and a lifetime fighting for the principles of democracy, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy. In this time of sorrow, I pray that our country can unite in sending our most heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and all who mourn the loss of this courageous woman,” said Senator Joe Manchin in a statement.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton. She served in the seat for 27 years.

Several political from all sides took time Friday evening to pay their respects to Justice Ginsburg.

National leaders have already begun discussion over whether Justice Ginsburg’s seat should be replaced before the November election. Senator Mitch McConnell said he would be willing to hold a vote.

As the 2nd woman appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader was a pioneer and trailblazer. My thoughts and...

Posted by David McKinley on Friday, September 18, 2020

Chief Justice John Roberts mourned Ginsburg’s passing. “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Roberts said in a statement.

