West Virginia surpasses 300 coronavirus-related deaths

Coronavirus reporting dashboard as of September 19, 2020
Coronavirus reporting dashboard as of September 19, 2020(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 308 people have died of coronavirus as of September 19. Marking one of the deadliest days since coronavirus reporting began in the state.

According to the DHHR’s daily report, there have been 11 new deaths across Cabell, Raleigh, Putnam, Kanawha, Mercer and Hardy counties.

There are currently 3,411 reported active cases. 191 new cases were reported Saturday morning.

Below is a breakdown of cases per county:

Barbour (44), Berkeley (938), Boone (192), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (712), Calhoun (23), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (534), Gilmer (21), Grant (150), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (80), Harrison (336), Jackson (238), Jefferson (418), Kanawha (2,258), Lewis (38), Lincoln (152), Logan (565), Marion (253), Marshall (154), Mason (134), McDowell (80), Mercer (398), Mineral (163), Mingo (353), Monongalia (1,867), Monroe (146), Morgan (50), Nicholas (82), Ohio (349), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (484), Raleigh (471), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (47), Summers (40), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (339), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (347), Wyoming (96).

