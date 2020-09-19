Advertisement

WVDE School Alert Map: Monongalia County still remote learning; Barbour, Marion fall to yellow

The map was released by the WVDE at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The map was released by the WVDE at 5 p.m. Saturday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education released the School Alert Map for September 19th - September 25th.

Monongalia County fell to Orange, meaning “Remote learning required.  Extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.”

Barbour and Marion counties join Doddridge and Harrison in the Yellow category, having increased community transmission, meaning, students “continue with in-person instruction. Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 6 and above.”

Outside of the North-Central region, Fayette, Kanawha, Mingo and Putnam all fell into the red category, Boone remained Orange.

This information will be used to determine how students will attend classes and how extra-curricular sports will be played for the upcoming week.

