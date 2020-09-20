92 year-old Clarksburg woman publishes first poetry book

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

After decades of writing, Lois Caplinger, a 92-year-old Clarksburg resident, published her first poetry book.

Caplinger has been writing poetry since she was 17. She never thought she’d go on to publish her poems.

She says she began to write more after her son got sick.

“I started writing poems, and they were like medicine to me,” she said.

Caplinger wrote poems with the hope that readers could relate to her poetry.

“They can apply something in their life as well and enjoy the poem even more. I think,” she added.

Family and friends encouraged Caplinger to publish her poems, and with the help of her daughter-in-law, Marsha, she did just that. But with one book under her belt, she said she is not done yet.

“And I’m starting a whole new book again. I don’t know whether I’ll have it published, but I will have the poems for myself,” she added.

“Thumbprints in the Tracks of Time” was available to purchase through Caplinger, McClain Printing, and Amazon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.