304 Jeep Club holds Back the Blue ride

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Jeep riders from all over West Virginia came together to Back the Blue on Saturday.

The ride was an annual event held by the 304 Jeep Club to support local law enforcement.

To participate in the ride the club asked members to donate.

Riders lined up and met at the Bridgeport Rec Complex.

Member Matt Schoonmaker said they expected over 100 Jeeps to participate.

Schoonmaker said there were also raffles that riders could buy tickets for.

“The money raised is for Shop With a Cop. So they take the money raised to shop for Christmas time, and clothes or whatever they need,” he added.

