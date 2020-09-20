DHHR reports two deaths, 180 new cases of coronavirus Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services reports 180 new cases of coronavirus in the state in the agency’s Sunday report.

Two West Virginians died in connection with the illness, a 79-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 81-year-old woman from Putnam County.

As of Sunday there are now 310 deaths in the state and a total of 14,054 positive cases since testing began.

Below is a list of positive cases by county:

Barbour (44), Berkeley (944), Boone (197), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (718), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (564), Gilmer (27), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (81), Harrison (339), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,297), Lewis (38), Lincoln (155), Logan (572), Marion (254), Marshall (158), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (399), Mineral (164), Mingo (354), Monongalia (1,876), Monroe (148), Morgan (51), Nicholas (87), Ohio (351), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (496), Raleigh (472), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (41), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (346), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

The next update by the DHHR is expected Monday at 10 a.m..

