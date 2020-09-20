Advertisement

Ernest Russell “Ernie” Claypool

Ernest Russell “Ernie” Claypool, 76, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1944, in Harrison County, a son of the late John W. “Bill” and Hattie D. Ables Claypool. Ernie is survived by three sons, Ernie Claypool of Stonewood, Matthew Collins of Randolph County. and John Collins and wife Erin of Nutter Fort; one daughter, Tammy Shea and husband Robert of Ohio; and 10 grandchildren. He also leaves behind one brother, Dorsey “Pee Wee” Claypool of Stonewood, and one sister, Joyce Cross of Stonewood. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by six brothers, Charles “Pete” Claypool, Darrell “Billy” Claypool, Ronald “Ronnie” Claypool, Robert “Bob” Claypool, James “Jim” Claypool, and John Riley “Johnny” Claypool; and four sisters, Shirley Claypool Wathey, Louella Claypool Baker, Mary Claypool Chandler, and Patricia “Patty” Claypool Bassel. Ernie attended Roosevelt Wilson High School and worked in construction. He was a hard-working man and a giving person. He loved dancing, traveling, attending church, and never met a stranger. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Hymes presiding. Honoring Mr. Claypool’s wishes, he will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
