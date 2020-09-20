I-79 northbound closed at I-68 split due to road fault
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Facebook posts by the Monogalia County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, I-79 northbound is shut down at the I-68 split.
This diversion is caused by a split on the Uffington bridge on I-79 in Monongalia County that is causing flat tires. State police are on the scene.
5 News has a reporter traveling to the scene - this article will be updated as information is learned.
